Bengal Bypolls: 3 Seats Won, Leading In 1; TMC's Lok Sabha Victory Streak Continues | Details

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Krishna Kalyani, Madhuparna Thakur and Mukut Mani Adhikari won from Raiganj, Bagda and Ranaghat Dakshin respectively, while Mukut Mani Adhikari and Supti Pandey were leading in Ranaghat Dakshin and Maniktala.

Besides ensuring victory in Raiganj, Bagda and Ranaghat Dakshin assembly seats, the ruling Trinamool Congress also secured an unassailable lead in Maniktala constituency in West Bengal bypolls. The ruling party maintains its winning streak a month after the party's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The bypolls for the four assembly seats were held on July 10.

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bengal bypolls results: Who won from where

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Krishna Kalyani and Madhuparna Thakur won Raiganj and Bagda respectively, while Mukut Mani Adhikari and Supti Pandey were leading in Ranaghat Dakshin and Maniktala.

Raiganj

In Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, Kalyani won by a margin of 50,077 votes over his nearest BJP rival Manas Kumar Ghosh. Kalyani got 86,479 votes while Ghosh bagged 36,402.

Bagda

TMC's Madhuparna Thakur, daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha MP and Matua leader Mamatabala Thakur, won by a margin of 33,455 votes over her rival Binay Kumar Biswas of the BJP in the Bagda assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district. Madhuparna Thakur got 107706 while Biswas secured 74251.

Maniktala

TMC's nominee Supti Pandey was earlier leading by 31,441 votes in Maniktala in Kolkata over her nearest rival Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP.

Ranaghat Dakshin

Mukut Mani Adhikari of the TMC defeated BJP nominee Manoj Kumar Biswas by 39, 048 votes in Ranaghat Dakshin in North 24 Parganas.

Bengal: 2021 assembly polls results

In 2021, the BJP tasted victory in Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Raiganj segments in the 2021 assembly polls. Despite the BJP winning the other three seats in 2021, the MLAs later switched to the TMC.

The three seats fell vacant after MLAs Kalyani, Adhikari, and Biswajit Das of Bagda resigned from their posts to contest Lok Sabha polls on a TMC ticket.

The Maniktala seat was won by the TMC in 2021 but became vacant after former state minister Sadhan Pandey died in February 2022

