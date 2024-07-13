National

Breaking News Live: Delhi, Adjacent Areas Receive Fresh Downpour, More Showers Predicted

India News Live Updates: The national capital—Delhi on Saturday woke up to fresh rain as India Meteorological Department(IMD) predicts more downpour for the day.

O
Outlook Web Desk
13 July 2024
13 July 2024
Delhi witnessed rain on Saturday morning | PTI
LIVE UPDATES

Kejriwal Bail Updates: Union Minister Says 'PM Modi's Vision Is To Make India Corruption Free'

On Supreme Court granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary on Saturday said,"Those who are corrupt will not be spared...Action will be taken against them. PM Modi's vision is to make India corruption-free...Whoever is corrupt, from any party, action should be taken against them..."

Modi’s Mumbai Visit Updates: PM To Launch Developmental Projects Worth Rs 29000 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch developmental projects worth over Rs 29,000 crores in Mumbai on Saturday.

Delhi Rains Live Updates: National Capital, Adjacent Areas Receive Fresh Rain

The national capital—Delhi, adjacent areas including Noida wake up to rain on Saturday as IMD predicted more showers for the day. Delhi NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the early hours of Saturday, while rain is expected to to continue till July 17.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  2. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Pakistan Cricket Board Retain Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq In Revamped Selection Panel
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
  5. James Anderson Retirement: Ben Stokes Labels England Pacer As 'One Of The GOATs'
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
  3. Chelsea Snap Up Renato Veiga; Fifth Signing Under Enzo Maresca
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Eriksson Backs Southgate To 'Do It' For Him, Sir Bobby
  5. ESP Vs ENG Final, Euro 2024: Spain's Olmo Dismisses Bellingham's Fear Factor
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
  5. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Delhi, Adjacent Areas Receive Fresh Downpour, More Showers Predicted
  2. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
  3. J&K: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Car Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge In Poonch; 6 Injured
  4. Uttar Pradesh Floods: 11 Died, 700 Villages Affected As Rain Continues To Rise Water-Level Of Rivers
  5. Delhi: DDA's Demolition Drive Unlikely To Take Place At Majnu Ka Tila, Reason Not Known | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  2. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  3. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  5. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  2. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  3. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  4. Finland Approves Controversial Bill To Turn Away Migrants From Russia Border
  5. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report