International

Nepal: Rescuers Resume Search For 51 People Still Missing From 2 Buses Swept Away In Mudslide

Nepal: The two buses carrying 54 passengers went missing in the Trishuli River in the landslides at the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district.

PTI
Rescue operations launched after landslides hit Nepal region | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rescuers assisted by divers from Nepal's security forces on Saturday resumed the search for over 50 people, including seven Indians, still missing after two passenger buses were swept away by a mudslide into a rain-swollen river in the Himalayan nation.

The two buses carrying 54 passengers went missing in the Trishuli River in the landslides at the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district.

CPN-UML Chief KP Sharma Oli set to become Nepal's PM once again | - File Image
16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, it was reported that there were more than 60 people on board the two buses.

The Nepali Army, Nepal Police and armed police personnel along with deep divers are being mobilised to resume the search operation, according to the Nepal Police.

New Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' - File image
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed

BY Outlook Web Desk

There were 24 people including seven Indian nationals on board a bus heading towards Kathmandu from Birgunj and another bus heading to Gaur from Kathmandu was carrying 30 local people. The two buses fell into the river as the landslide accompanied by muddy water, triggered by heavy rain, swept them away.

Three passengers swam to safety while 51 are still missing and there is no information about their whereabouts, said Nepal Police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki.

More than 500 security personnel are involved in the search operations, according to the police official.

The search operation was stopped on Friday evening as it was not possible to work during the night with high water current coupled with muddy water, the police official said.

The search operation resumed at 8 am Saturday.

"All possible locations will be searched and we will put all our best efforts into search and rescue," he said.

Nepal is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the climate crisis and has witnessed multiple extreme weather events over the past decade and a half.

Evidence suggests that maximum temperatures in Nepal are rising faster, at 0.056 degrees Celsius a year, compared to the global average rise of 0.03 degrees Celsius a year, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Experts say extreme weather events—excessive rainfall in a short period, continuous rains for several days after the monsoon, dry spells, droughts, below-average precipitation, and above-normal winter temperatures—have become more frequent in Nepal.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority estimates that 1.81 million people and 412,000 households will be affected by monsoon this year. Of them, 83,000 households will be directly impacted, and 18,000 families will require rescue due to monsoon-related disasters.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Scores: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Off To A Blistering Start Against Zimbabwe In Harare
  2. James Anderson Retirement: England Add Mark Wood For Second Test Against West Indies
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Toss Update: Gill Opts To Bowl; Tushar Deshpande Debuts - Check Playing 11s
  4. Gautam Gambhir To Meet Selection Panel Next Week To Pick Squads For Sri Lanka Series: Report
  5. BBL 2024-25 Schedule Announced; Australian Test Players Given Larger Window To Participate
Football News
  1. Lamine Yamal Says Lionel Messi Photo Hidden To 'Avoid Comparisons'
  2. Inter Confirm Mehdi Taremi Signing After Porto Departure
  3. Football Transfers: Manchester City Forward Liam Delap Moves To Ipswich Town
  4. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Spain Vs England Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  5. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Shares Nick Kyrgios' Hint At US Open Return, Unsure If It's A Joke
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics
  4. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  5. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election
  2. Chandipura Virus Suspected In Gujarat Child Deaths, Health Officials Investigate
  3. Delhi Police Files FIR Over Offensive Comments On Social Media Targeting Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow
  4. Kashmir Martyrs' Day: House Arrest For Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah; Image Of Locked Gate On X
  5. Day In Pics: July 13, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
  2. NYC's Best Galleries For Every Art Lover
  3. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
  4. AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected
  5. Travel + Leisure Ranks The Best International Airlines of 2024
World News
  1. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
  2. NYC's Best Galleries For Every Art Lover
  3. Taiwan Steps Up Alertness After Detecting Test-Firing By China's Missile Unit
  4. ‘Should Be Released Immediately’: Imran Khan And Wife Acquitted In Unlawful Marriage Case
  5. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Barbora Krejcikova To Take On Jasmine Paolini In Wimbledon Women's Singles Final