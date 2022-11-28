Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Basavaraj Bommai To Visit Delhi To Meet J P Nadda, Also Top Advocate On Maharashtra Border Dispute

The Chief Minister is expected to travel to the national capital on Tuesday. The meeting with Nadda, gains significance, as he had recently indicated that the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his Cabinet is likely after the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 1:04 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will be visiting New Delhi to meet BJP national President J P Nadda, and also will have discussions with a senior advocate in the Supreme Court regarding the legal battle with Maharashtra over the border dispute.

The Chief Minister is expected to travel to the national capital on Tuesday. The meeting with Nadda, gains significance, as he had recently indicated that the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his Cabinet is likely after the Gujarat Assembly polls.

"I'm going to Delhi, where I expect to meet Nadda, I'm yet to get his appointment, I'm hopeful of getting it," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, he will also have a meeting with senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi regarding the border issue, and will also be meeting Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Bommai has been under intense pressure for some time now, over the expansion and rejig of the Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of the Assembly elections next year. There have been some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. However, many aspirants feel it is "too late now" with polls fast approaching.

Meanwhile, as the state is all set for a legal battle with neighbouring Maharashtra over the border dispute, the Chief Minister will be meeting senior advocate Rohatgi during the visit, to discuss it. Bommai on Sunday had chaired a meeting with senior advocates and officials here in the wake of the case coming up before the Supreme Court for hearing on November 30.

Reacting to a question on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accusing the BJP of "distorting" the Constitution, Bommai said, "It is the Congress which did it, during the emergency by curtailing individual freedom and sending everyone to jail. We need not learn from them." 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Karnataka Government Considering Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Government Has Taken The Blast Incident In Mangaluru Seriously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka: Congress Alleges CM Basavaraj Bommai Has Corrupted Election Process, Bommai Calls The Claims 'Baseless'

Tags

National New Delhi Supreme Court Maharashtra Border Dispute Gujarat Assembly Polls Basavaraj Bommai J P Nadda Piyush Goyal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves