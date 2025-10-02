Bareilly Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed As Security Stepped Up For Dussehra

Mobile internet and SMS services shut for 48 hours in Bareilly; drones and forces deployed across four districts under high alert.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Bareilly District Magistrate Avneesh Singh appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace. Photo: | PTI
Summary
  • Internet and SMS services suspended in Bareilly from 2–4 October.

  • Drones and security forces deployed across four UP districts.

  • 81 people arrested after violence linked to poster row.

Security arrangements were stepped up across four districts of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly division on Thursday in view of Dussehra, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed on the streets and drones pressed into service.

According to a notification issued by the state home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services will remain suspended in Bareilly district for 48 hours, from 3 pm on 2 October to 3 pm on 4 October.

Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said in the order that there was a possibility of social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension. The decision to suspend services was taken to maintain peace and public order, he said.

The notification added that all SMS services, mobile internet and data services, as well as broadband or wireless connections, will remain suspended during the period. The directive was issued under Section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Intimation of the suspension has been sent to the state Director General of Police, the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Bareilly, as well as to telecom operators including BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, along with internet service providers, PTI reported.

Bareilly District Magistrate Avneesh Singh appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace. Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary issued a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Budaun districts.

Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas. Instructions have been given to maintain strict vigil at Ramleela grounds, Durga Puja fairs and Ravan Dahan events, which draw large gatherings.

“All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action,” Chaudhary said, according to PTI.

Officials stated that intelligence agencies have also been put on alert, with teams deployed in the field. Armed police forces are being stationed at sensitive locations to ensure disturbances in Bareilly do not spill over into neighbouring districts.

The precautionary measures follow unrest in Bareilly on 26 September, when around 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The confrontation with police escalated into stone-pelting. The unrest was linked to the cancellation of a protest over the “I Love Muhammad” poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

By Wednesday, 81 people had been arrested in connection with the 26 September violence, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

