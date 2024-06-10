National

Bangladesh PM Hasina Meets Congress Leaders Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka In Delhi

Hasina arrived in Delhi on Saturday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

Sonia, Rahul meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Photo: PTI
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her family on Monday and also held discussions on a wide range of topics to strengthen the India-Bangladesh bond.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hosted the Bangladesh PM and shared photos on social media.

All About Oath Taking Ceremony Of Modi-Led NDA Govt

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Congress Party in post on X shared the information about their meet and wrote, "CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed this afternoon in New Delhi."

"We discussed a wide range of topics to further strengthen the natural bond that India and Bangladesh share, based on trust, cooperation, and a commitment to mutual growth," Rahul Gandhi reportedly said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

He also shared a video of the meeting with Hasina.

The photos showed Hasina greeting Sonia Gandhi with a hug. The Gandhi family shares a close bond with Sheikh Hasina's family.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka also met with the visiting Bangladesh delegation accompanying the prime minister.

Hasina arrived in Delhi on Saturday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

