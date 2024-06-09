All About Oath Taking Ceremony Of Modi-Led NDA Govt

Outlook Web Desk

Narendra Modi Takes Oath As India's Prime Minister 

Narendra Modi has been sworn in as India's prime minister for a third term in a grand ceremony at the presidential palace in Delhi.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu Administers Oath Of Office 

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the prime minister and the other ministers.

ATUL YADAV

Here’s Full List Of 72 Ministers Sworn In

Key Figures Return In Modi's New Cabinet 

Among the big names making a comeback into Narendra Modi’s Cabinet are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, among others.

PTI

Foreign Dignitaries Attend Modi’s Oath Taking Ceremony 

Thousands of guests attended his inauguration at Delhi's presidential palace. Among them were the heads of neighbouring Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives - but not Pakistan or China.

PTI

Other Guests Present At The Event 

Presentees included Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

PTI

Actors, Business Figures Attend The Oath Taking Event

Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Rajinikanth, along with industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

PTI

The Historic Third Term 

Modi is only the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

PTI

Coalition Government 

Final election results released Wednesday showed Modi’s BJP won 240 seats, well below the 272 needed for a majority. Together, the parties in the NDA coalition secured 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of Parliament.

PTI