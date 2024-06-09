All About Oath Taking Ceremony Of Modi-Led NDA Govt

Outlook Web Desk
Narendra Modi has been sworn in as India's prime minister for a third term in a grand ceremony at the presidential palace in Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the prime minister and the other ministers.
Among the big names making a comeback into Narendra Modi’s Cabinet are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, among others.
Thousands of guests attended his inauguration at Delhi's presidential palace. Among them were the heads of neighbouring Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives - but not Pakistan or China.
Presentees included Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.
Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Rajinikanth, along with industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.
Modi is only the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Final election results released Wednesday showed Modi’s BJP won 240 seats, well below the 272 needed for a majority. Together, the parties in the NDA coalition secured 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of Parliament.