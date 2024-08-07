National

Bangladesh-kind Of Situation Will Never Be Seen In India: Actor Raza Murad

Congress leader Salman Khurshid kicked off a row a day ago with his statement that though "everything may look normal on the surface", what is happening in Bangladesh could happen in India too.

Actor Raza Murad
Photo: PTI
Noted actor Raza Murad on Wednesday said a situation like that unfolding in neighbouring Bangladesh will never be seen in India as our armed forces are disciplined and steer clear of politics.

"Such a thing will not happen here. People have the right to express their opinion in democracy and he has expressed his views, but my firm opinion is that it won't happen in India and it should not take place," Murad told PTI here when asked about Khurshid's remarks.

"Our military has nothing to do with politics and it performs its duty with utmost responsibility. It never crosses the line..... it always comes forward to help people in natural calamities like floods, storms and earthquakes," the actor added.

Talking about the situation in Bangladesh, Murad said in his 73-year-long life he had never seen scenes like people entering the prime minister's residence and looting furniture.

"People may not agree with her (Sheikh Hasina) politically, but she is 75, and like a mother. They should not have disrespected her in such a manner," he said.

On objections about ` vulgarity' in the content of OTT platforms, the veteran actor said these shows contain foul language and depict women as characterless.

"This all disturbs the atmosphere. It is only an attempt to earn money. I want to ask those who are making such content, can you watch it with your family? The `Lakshman Rekha' is being crossed again and again....Such content should be banned, and legal action must be taken," he said.

"Objectionable words are expunged even from our parliamentary proceedings.....OTT content is shown across the world, is it Indian culture? What impression are we giving about the country?" he said.

Asked about Madhya Pradesh emerging as a major film production center, Murad said producers must employ at least 20 percent local artists, especially when they are taking subsidies from the state government.

He also expressed dismay over the way wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

"Still, we are proud of her achievement and she is the biggest heroine for the country," he added.

