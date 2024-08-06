Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate

Following the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh army is working with the President and the opposition parties to form an interim government as soon as possible.
The interim government is expected to be announced soon which will also give insight as to who will take over as the prime minister of the nation. Amid the unrest and uncertainty, student leaders have called on the Army and President to include Dr. Muhammad Yunus in a leading role.
The coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Bangladesh took to social media to announce that the Nobel Laureate will take on the role of the Chief Advisor.
While this development is yet to be confirmed by the President, student leaders added that Yunus has agreed to take on the responsibility and be part of the interim government.
"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser,” student leader Nahid Islam was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.
Bangladesh swirled into chaos after Awami League Chief Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled the country amid deadly unrest.
Shortly after Hasina fled to India, protestors stormed into Ganabhaban - the official residence of the leader. Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed the resignation and urged for an end to the violence.
The Army Chief added that an interim government will be formed to oversee the diplomatic, social and economic relations of the state.
Who Is Dr Muhammad Yunus?
Dr Muhammad Yunus is a social entrepreneur, banker, economist and civil society leader. In 2006, Yunus rose to international prominence after he and Grameen Bank received the Nobel Peace Prize for their work in microcredit and microfinance.
Under Grameen Bank, small loans to underserved entrepreneurs were given and they were empowered to achieve economic and social development despite limited access to traditional banking services.
Apart from the Nobel, Yunus has been a recipient of various international awards such as the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010