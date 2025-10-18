Aurangabad Railway Station Renamed As Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station

Aurangabad railway station officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through gazette notification.
The Maharashtra government has officially renamed Aurangabad railway station as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station, a move confirmed through a gazette notification issued on 15 October, PTI reported. The renaming comes nearly three years after the Eknath Shinde-led state government formally changed the city’s name from Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Aurangabad Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The original proposal to rename Aurangabad was initiated by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The city’s new name honours Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Aurangabad Railway Station Name Change Reason
The renaming of the railway station aligns with the city’s rechristening and reflects the state government’s effort to highlight regional history and cultural heritage, PTI reported.
What is the New Name of Aurangabad Station?
Aurangabad railway station, established in 1900 by the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, lies on the Kacheguda–Manmad section of the South Central Railway zone. The station comes under the Nanded division and provides rail connectivity to several major cities across India. The official new name is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a prominent tourist hub, surrounded by UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. Within the city limits are two Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments, Bibi ka Maqbara and the Aurangabad Caves, alongside numerous other heritage structures.
The city, often referred to as the “City of Gates”, retains several gateways built during the Mughal era, each with historical significance.
