Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

At 8th Spot, India Ranks High On List For Climate Protection: Report

India earned a high rating in the GHG Emissions and Energy Use categories, while it got a medium rating in Climate Policy and Renewable Energy sections. China, which is the world's biggest polluter now, fell 13 places to 51st in this year's CCPI and received an overall very-low rating due to plans for new coal-fired power plants.

Demonstration for climate protection in Mumbai
Experts welcomed new targets and political signals towards climate action in India. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 3:51 pm

India rose two spots to rank eighth out of 63 in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2023, thanks to its low emissions and the increasing use of renewable energy.

The report was published on Monday by three environmental non-governmental organisations that track climate performance of the European Union and 59 countries, which together account for over 92 per cent of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the world.

The rankings by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Network are based on how well the countries are doing to halve their emissions by 2030 -- an essential aspect to keep the 1.5-degree Celsius goal within reach and prevent dangerous climate change.

The report leaves the first three places empty as "no country performed well enough in all index categories to achieve an overall very high rating". It puts Denmark in fourth place, followed by Sweden and Chile.

India earned a high rating in the GHG Emissions and Energy Use categories, while it got a medium rating in Climate Policy and Renewable Energy sections. China, which is the world's biggest polluter now, fell 13 places to 51st in this year's CCPI and received an overall very-low rating due to plans for new coal-fired power plants.

The US rose by three ranks to the 52nd place. Iran (63rd), Saudi Arabia (62nd) and Kazakhstan (61st) fared the worst. The report said India is "on track" to meet its 2030 emissions targets, compatible with a well-below 2-degree-Celsius scenario. "However, the renewable energy pathway is not on track for the 2030 target," it said.

Since the last CCPI, India has updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and announced a net-zero target for 2070. Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere and those taken out.

The NDCs are national plans to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius in accordance with the Paris Agreement. In August, India released its updated NDCs and now stands committed to reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 from the 2005 level.

Related stories

Climate Change: Himalayan Glacial Retreat, Variable Monsoon Major Threats To India, Says Report at COP-27

India Expected To See Faster Progress On Climate Goals: Report

Children's Day 2022: Children Join The Demand For Climate Action At COP27 

It aims to achieve about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. These NDCs are, however, contingent on delivery of finance and technology transfer. Experts welcomed the new targets and the political signals towards climate action in India.

They stressed the importance of a just and inclusive energy transition, as well as the need for decentralised renewable energy and capacities for rooftop photovoltaics. A carbon-pricing mechanism, the need for more capacities at the sub-national level and concrete action plans for achieving the targets are key demands.

The report noted that India is among the nine countries responsible for 90 per cent of global coal production and it also plans to increase its oil, gas, and oil production by over 5 per cent by 2030. "This is incompatible with the 1.5 degree Celsius target," the CCPI experts said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Ranks High Climate Protection Report Climate Policy Renewable Energy New Targets Political Signals
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October