Assam's COVID 19 Positivity Rate Rises To 6.71%

Assam reported 60 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate rising to 6.71 per cent, as per the National Health Mission (NHM). The active cases rose to 306 from 256 with the detection of the new cases in the last 24 hours, it said. Kamrup (Metro) district, comprising primarily Guwahati city, reported the highest number of cases at 45, it added.

Since June 19, the state has reported 308 new cases reported. So far, Assam has reported 7,24,647 cases. A total of 7,16,353 patients have recovered. The increase in cases comes amid a devastating flood that has ravaged the state. A total of 6,639 COVID-19 patients have so far died in the Northeastern state.

(With PTI Inputs)

