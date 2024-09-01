Assam: Heavy Rainfall Paralyses Normal Life In Guwahati

Heavy rainfall has paralysed normal life in northeast’s Assam on Sunday. Several roads and residential areas in the state’s capital Guwahati have been inundated following heavy rains.
As per news agency PTI report, people were seen wading through knee-deep waters in some areas of the city while the water level reached up to the chest in several localities.
The report said inundation was reported from Zoo Road, Nabin Nagar, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, Guwahati Club, Ulubari, Hatigaon, Gita Nagar, Maligaon, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Jatia, Jyotikuchi and Ghoramara and RG Baruah Road areas.
The three-hour downpour also led to waterlogging in GS Road, Anil Nagar, VIP Road, Tarun Nagar, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat, Rukmini Gaon, Survey and Chatribari areas in the city, it added.
The report also said the vehicles on GS Road were stopped at Dispur from moving further towards Choy Mile due to flooding in Rukmini Gaon area.
Later, the reports mentioned that they were also diverted through the Last Gate point along Survey-Beltola Road, which was also submerged.
It said rainwater accumulated in hundreds of houses in the 'smart' city.
Traffic jams were reported from almost all localities in the city with vehicles stranded due to inundated roads, it said.
Ambulances were stuck for hours with patients facing severe hardship, it added.
Besides, there were reports of power cuts in many areas, causing inconvenience to city residents.
MeT issues ‘yellow alert’: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a 'yellow alert' in and around the city with the prediction of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
A 'yellow alert' stands for watch and be updated.
The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department said that waterlogging in some areas of Dispur and the Sonapur circle would occur.
There is a possibility of a reduction in visibility and damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy rainfall during the day, it said.
People were advised to avoid visiting landslide-prone localities and areas of waterlogging and refrain from working in the fields during thunderstorms/lightning.