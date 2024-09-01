National

Assam: Heavy Rainfall Paralyses Normal Life In Guwahati

Assam: The local MeT office in Guwahati has issued a 'yellow alert' in and around the city with the prediction of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Heavy rains leave Guwahati inundated |
Heavy rains leave Guwahati inundated | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rainfall has paralysed normal life in northeast’s Assam on Sunday. Several roads and residential areas in the state’s capital Guwahati have been inundated following heavy rains.

As per news agency PTI report, people were seen wading through knee-deep waters in some areas of the city while the water level reached up to the chest in several localities.

Assam flood situation worsens, 1.61 lakh people affected | - File Image
Assam Flood Situation Worsens, 1.61 Lakh People Affected

BY PTI

The report said inundation was reported from Zoo Road, Nabin Nagar, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, Guwahati Club, Ulubari, Hatigaon, Gita Nagar, Maligaon, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Jatia, Jyotikuchi and Ghoramara and RG Baruah Road areas.

The three-hour downpour also led to waterlogging in GS Road, Anil Nagar, VIP Road, Tarun Nagar, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat, Rukmini Gaon, Survey and Chatribari areas in the city, it added.

The report also said the vehicles on GS Road were stopped at Dispur from moving further towards Choy Mile due to flooding in Rukmini Gaon area.

Later, the reports mentioned that they were also diverted through the Last Gate point along Survey-Beltola Road, which was also submerged.

The floods have wrcked havoc in Assam | - PTI
Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 78 As 8 More People Loses Their Lives In Deluge

BY Outlook Web Desk

It said rainwater accumulated in hundreds of houses in the 'smart' city.

Traffic jams were reported from almost all localities in the city with vehicles stranded due to inundated roads, it said.

Ambulances were stuck for hours with patients facing severe hardship, it added.

Besides, there were reports of power cuts in many areas, causing inconvenience to city residents.

MeT issues ‘yellow alert’: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a 'yellow alert' in and around the city with the prediction of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A 'yellow alert' stands for watch and be updated.

The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department said that waterlogging in some areas of Dispur and the Sonapur circle would occur.

There is a possibility of a reduction in visibility and damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy rainfall during the day, it said.

People were advised to avoid visiting landslide-prone localities and areas of waterlogging and refrain from working in the fields during thunderstorms/lightning.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League Season 10
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Fiery Khurram Shahzad Leaves BAN Six Down At Lunch
  3. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  5. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
Football News
  1. Serie A: AC Milan Play 2-2 Draw With Lazio; Rossoneri Winless After Three Games - In Pics
  2. La Liga: Raphinha Nets Hat-Trick As Barcelona Decimate Real Valladolid 7-0 - In Pics
  3. Serie A: Milan's Paulo Fonseca Shrugs Off Talk Of Rift With Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez
  4. PL: Gunners Held 1-1 By The Seagulls - In Pics
  5. Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid, La Liga: Raphinha Hails Blaugrana After Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  2. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  5. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mammootty And Mohanlal Finally Speak Out, But No Answers To Key Questions
  2. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Opposition Holds ‘Hit With Footwear’ Protest In Mumbai
  3. With The Slogan 'Our Land, Our Right,' CPI(M) Releases Manifesto For Kashmir
  4. Tripura: 7 People Arrested As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt
  5. Telangana Rains: Hyderabad Schools To Be Closed On Sept 2 Amid IMD Red Alert
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  2. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
World News
  1. Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter Spotted, All 22 On Board Assumed Dead
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu Condemns Hostage Killing, Says Hamas Doesn't Want Truce; Power, Water Cut Off In Jenin
  3. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
  4. Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan
  5. Looking Back: Times When Astronauts Were Stuck In Space
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction