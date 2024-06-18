National

Assam Flood Situation Worsens, 1.61 Lakh People Affected

One person died in Hailkandi taking the total death toll to 35 due to floods, rains and storms in the state since May 28

File Image
Assam flood situation worsens, 1.61 lakh people affected | Photo: File Image
info_icon

Assam’s flood situation worsened on Tuesday as over 1.61 lakh people were affected in 15 districts while another person died and fresh areas were inundated, according to a government bulletin.

Over 1.05 lakh people across eight districts were affected by the calamity on Monday.

Karimganj is the worst affected district with 1,52,133 people reeling under flood waters, a bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said..

A total crop area of 1378.64 hectares has also been washed away while 54,877 animals have been affected. Altogether, 5114 affected people have taken shelter in 43 relief camps.

At present, 470 villages are under water under 24 revenue circles. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts.

At present, the Kopili river at Kampur is flowing above the danger marks, according to the bulletin.

The flood-affected districts are Biswanath Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang and Kokrajhar.

