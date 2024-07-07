National

Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 78 As 8 More People Loses Their Lives In Deluge

Assam Floods: Dhubri continued to be the worst hit with over 7 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar with over 1.5 lakh peoplepeople affected and Barpeta where 1.30 lakh people have been hit.

PTI
The floods have wrcked havoc in Assam | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Eight more people lost their lives as the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported from Dhubri and Nalbari, and one each from Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji and Sivsagar, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

Flooded street in Guwahati - | Photo: PTI
Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos

BY Photo Webdesk

With this, the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 78.

Altogether 22,74,289 people in 3,446 villages of 28 districts were affected by the flood.

Visuals from Assam floods | - PTI
Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, CM Sarma Reviews Damages; 77 Wild Animals Dead | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Dhubri continued to be the worst hit with 7,54,791 affected people, followed by Cachar with 1,77,928 people affected and Barpeta where 1,34,328 people have been hit.

The number of affected people on Saturday was 23,96,648 in 29 districts.

Assam Floods: Body of boy who fell into drain recovered - | Photo: PTI
Assam Floods: Body Of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Drain Recovered

BY PTI

A total of 269 relief camps were operating in the state, providing shelter to 53,689 people.

Another 361 relief distribution centres are also functional, through which essential items were being provided to 3,15,520 people.

Cropland of 68,432.75 hectare remained inundated, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

Other rivers that have breached the red mark are Burhidihing in Khowang, Dikhou in Sivsagar, Disang in Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in DHaramtul, Beki in Barpeta, Sankosh in Golakganj, Barak in BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and local administration, have been carrying out relief and rescue operations with 171 boats deployed in different parts of the state. Altogether, 70 people and 459 cattle were rescued in the last 24 hours by different agencies.

A total of 214 big and small animals have been washed away by the flood waters in the last 24 hours, while a total of 15,63,426 animals have been affected.

Damage to infrastructure has been reported from across the state, the ASDMA said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Speaks On Maiden Ton - 'Always Believe In My Hitting Abililty'
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain Washes Out India's Hopes Of Levelling Series
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Ton Levels Series 1-1 - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  2. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  3. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
  4. NED Vs ENG Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Netherlands 'Very Close' To Realising Dream, Says Ake
  5. Copa America: Colombia's James Rodriguez Wants To Be Best Player On Display
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  2. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  3. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Hails 'Unbelievable' Set Point After Ugo Humbert Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Beat Ugo Humbert To Enter Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 78 As 8 More People Loses Their Lives In Deluge
  2. Another Lynching In Bengal As Man Beaten To Death In Bhangar Over Suspicion Of Theft
  3. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  4. Shivraj Takes 'Bal Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul Over Ram Mandir Movement Remarks, Says He Peddles Lies
  5. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
  2. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  3. France Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years At Runoff Elections
  4. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP