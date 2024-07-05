National

Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos

As floods continue to take over Assam, people across the affected regions were seen struggling to get through their day-to-day lives. Boats were put to use as villagers moved their assets and belongings to shift to a safer location. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also took stock of the situation in Dibrugarh. Villagers also struggled to move their cattle through the flooded areas.

Flooded street in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Rickshaw pullers carry passengers through a flooded street after incessant rains, in Guwahati.

2/10
Flooded field of Mayong village
Flooded field of Mayong village | Photo: PTI

A boy plucks okra vegetable, in a flooded field of Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.

3/10
Children move on a makeshift boat
Children move on a makeshift boat | Photo: PTI

Children move through floodwater on a makeshift boat, in Morigaon district.Assam floods photo gallery_3

4/10
Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with locals in Dibrugarh
Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with locals in Dibrugarh | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with locals as he takes stock of a flood affected area at Khowang, in Dibrugarh district.

5/10
People shift their belongings on a boat
People shift their belongings on a boat | Photo: PTI

Locals move their belongings on a boat at Panikhaiti area as they move to a safer place during floods, in Kamrup district.

6/10
Fishing in flood water
Fishing in flood water | Photo: PTI

Villagers catch fish in flood water, in Morigaon district.

7/10
Flood affected areas in Darrang district
Flood affected areas in Darrang district | Photo: PTI

Locals move their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place during floods, in Darrang district.

8/10
A woman cooks at a flood shelter
A woman cooks at a flood shelter | Photo: PTI

A woman cooks at a shelter in a highland area as flood situation worsens in Assam, in Kamrup district.

9/10
Floods in Kamrup district of Assam
Floods in Kamrup district of Assam | Photo: PTI

Villagers carry their cattle on a boat at a flood affected area, in Kamrup district.

10/10
Drying grains at flood affected Kamrup district
Drying grains at flood affected Kamrup district | Photo: PTI

Women dry grains at a flood affected area, in Kamrup district.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  2. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  3. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  4. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
  5. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues