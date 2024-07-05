Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos

Rickshaw pullers carry passengers through a flooded street after incessant rains, in Guwahati.
A boy plucks okra vegetable, in a flooded field of Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.
Children move through floodwater on a makeshift boat, in Morigaon district.Assam floods photo gallery_3
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with locals as he takes stock of a flood affected area at Khowang, in Dibrugarh district.
Locals move their belongings on a boat at Panikhaiti area as they move to a safer place during floods, in Kamrup district.
Villagers catch fish in flood water, in Morigaon district.
Locals move their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place during floods, in Darrang district.
A woman cooks at a shelter in a highland area as flood situation worsens in Assam, in Kamrup district.
Villagers carry their cattle on a boat at a flood affected area, in Kamrup district.
Women dry grains at a flood affected area, in Kamrup district.