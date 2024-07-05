National

Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos

As floods continue to take over Assam, people across the affected regions were seen struggling to get through their day-to-day lives. Boats were put to use as villagers moved their assets and belongings to shift to a safer location. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also took stock of the situation in Dibrugarh. Villagers also struggled to move their cattle through the flooded areas.