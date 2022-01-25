Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Govt Tightens COVID Restrictions, Non-Vaccinated People Banned From Visiting Public Places

Classes in schools have been allowed "on alternate days for class IX and above" in all districts.

Assam Govt Tightens COVID Restrictions, Non-Vaccinated People Banned From Visiting Public Places
Assam has been recording a surge in Covid-19 cases. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 9:58 am

The Assam government on Monday issued an order tightening restrictions to contain spread of COVID-19 in the state and banning entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals.

It also directed authorities to shut schools for up to class 8 students. The government asked citizens to carry proof of vaccination while going to public places. These restrictions will come into effect from 6 am of January 25, the order said.

Related stories

Assam Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries Than Fresh Cases

Assam Logs 5,580 New Covid Cases, 13 More Deaths

Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Spike Of 8,339 COVID Cases; 15 More Die

"The status of COVID-19 in the state has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of COVID-19 cases has been gradually increasing over the last few days thereby increasing the positivity rate," Officiating Chief Secretary P K Borthakur said in the order. Accordingly, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a new set of guidelines that are to be followed to arrest the spread of COVID-19, and it will remain in force until further order.

Physical classes in "all schools up to class 8 in all districts shall be suspended and all such educational institutions shall migrate to virtual options until further orders", it said. "All educational institutions including schools/colleges/universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options," the new order said.

The ASDMA said non-vaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places, except hospitals. "All people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces. The owners of public/private establishments shall be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and this has to be done scrupulously by checking their vaccination status." "Failure to do so shall attract penal action," the government order said.

It also stated all government servants, including contractual workers, should be inoculated with both doses of vaccines to attend office. "Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extraordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary," ASDMA said.

In case of marriages and meetings, up to 200 people or 50 per cent of capacity of a venue, whichever is less, will be allowed. Up to 60 fully vaccinated people will be permitted to enter iconic religious places in an hour, while the limit is 40 for other such places. Those who have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to enter cinema and theatre halls but the maximum entry is restricted to only 50 per cent of the seating capacity of these facilities.

The night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 6 am across the state and all workplaces and commercial establishments will have to be shut down by 9 pm, the ASDMA added. The northeastern state on Monday logged 5,902 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 6,98,713, while 18 fresh fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 7,666.
With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Assam Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 Vaccination Night Curfew
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary