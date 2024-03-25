Arvind Kejriwal’s Ist Order From ED Custody, Probe Agency Says ‘No Computer Or Paper With Him’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has neither been given a computer or paper in the custody, reports stated. It has raised questions over Delhi Water Minister Atishi’s claim on Kejriwal issuing first order from the ED custody.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, following searches at his residence in the Civil Lines area of the national capital. Later, Delhi’s Rose Avenue Court on Friday sent Kejriwal to the ED’s custody till March 28.
On Sunday, Atishi, in a presser had said that Delhi CM Kejriwal has issued his first order from the ED custody for resolving water scarcity issues in certain areas of Delhi.
"Neither any computer nor paper has been given to Arvind Kejriwal from the ED headquarters," the NDTV report quoting ED sources said. It also added quoting sources: “We are probing this.”
The report also suggested a link between Kejriwal's meeting with his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday and the order on water issues.
"Sunita Kejriwal met him in the ED headquarters. We are investigating," the report quoting ED sources said.
Sunita Kejriwal had met Kejriwal on Saturday evening at the ED office. She was reportedly seen holding some papers in hand, while exiting the ED office and boarding a car with some staff.
Meanwhile, BJP has termed Kejriwal’s instruction from ED custody to Atishi "scripted".
The AAP chief's arrest sparked protests by the party workers in the national capital. His ministers have insisted that he will not resign and serve his duties from the jail.
Kejriwal became the first sitting CM to be arrested in India. He was arrested by ED in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.