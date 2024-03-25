National

Arvind Kejriwal’s Ist Order From ED Custody, Probe Agency Says ‘No Computer Or Paper With Him’

On Sunday, Delhi Water Minister Atishi had stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued first order from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has neither been given a computer or paper in the custody, reports stated. It has raised questions over Delhi Water Minister Atishi’s claim on Kejriwal issuing first order from the ED custody.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, following searches at his residence in the Civil Lines area of the national capital. Later, Delhi’s Rose Avenue Court on Friday sent Kejriwal to the ED’s custody till March 28.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED from his residence | - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest: AAP Holds Protest In Delhi, Announces INDIA Bloc's 'Maha Rally' On March 31 | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

On Sunday, Atishi, in a presser had said that Delhi CM Kejriwal has issued his first order from the ED custody for resolving water scarcity issues in certain areas of Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced by ED at Rose Avenue Court | - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal Claims Delhi Police Officer Misbehaved With Him, Seeks His Removal From Security Cordon

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Neither any computer nor paper has been given to Arvind Kejriwal from the ED headquarters," the NDTV report quoting ED sources said. It also added quoting sources: “We are probing this.”

The report also suggested a link between Kejriwal's meeting with his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday and the order on water issues.

"Sunita Kejriwal met him in the ED headquarters. We are investigating," the report quoting ED sources said.

Advertisement

Sunita Kejriwal had met Kejriwal on Saturday evening at the ED office. She was reportedly seen holding some papers in hand, while exiting the ED office and boarding a car with some staff.

Meanwhile, BJP has termed Kejriwal’s instruction from ED custody to Atishi "scripted".

The AAP chief's arrest sparked protests by the party workers in the national capital. His ministers have insisted that he will not resign and serve his duties from the jail.

Kejriwal became the first sitting CM to be arrested in India. He was arrested by ED in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra