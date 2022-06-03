Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Says Politics Should Not Be Done Over Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Killing

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said politics should not be done over ‘unfortunate’ incidents in Punjab, which left Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala dead.

Arvind Kejriwal Says Politics Should Not Be Done Over Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Killing
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 2:43 pm

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but politics should not be done around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

"I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate. 

"Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal said on sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

