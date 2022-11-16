Arvind Kejriwal Asks People Of Gujarat To `Try' Him Once

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the people of Gujarat to "try" him once and give his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) five years in power.

Speaking at a roadshow in Valsad city in poll-bound Gujarat, he promised relief from inflation through the "guarantees" including the waiver of electricity bill, free and quality education and medical care, among other things.

"You have given BJP 27 years, give us five years. Five years is nothing. Try me once....If you do not like my work, then send me away. You gave them (BJP) 27 years which is not a short period," Kejriwal said.

The BJP government gave the contract to repair the Morbi suspension bridge to a company which made clocks and that too without tendering process, he said, referring to the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed at least 135 lives.

"They have no value for your life. I would like to ask the BJP why it does not do what we did in five years in Delhi by building wonderful schools and making electricity free....They do not care for you, they think the people of Gujarat will eventually end up voting for them," he said.

There was no use of voting for Congress either, Kejriwal added. He reiterated the AAP's promises to build good schools, open 20,000 mohalla clinics and provide 10 lakh government jobs.

"In Delhi, the children of the poor and the rich study together in one classroom. In Delhi, the children of IAS officers and laborers study together, sitting on the same bench," he said.

An AAP government will provide employment for the youth and pay an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, Kejriwal added. "I do not know how to do politics, I do not know how to do hooliganism, I do not know how to abuse. I am an educated man, I know how to work....As your brother, I am asking you for just one chance, you gave 27 years to these people, give me only five years and then see for yourself," the Delhi CM said.

(With PTI Inputs)