Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Home National

Arunachal Logs 44 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

As many as 63,597 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, 53 on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh logs new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 9:00 pm

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,244 after 44 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 296 after a woman succumbed to the disease on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 44 fresh cases, 14 were registered at Tawang, five each from West Kameng and Namsai, four from Longding, three each from Upper Siang and Capital Complex Region, two each from Lohit and Lower Subansiri, while Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang, Leparada, East Siang, Changlang and Papumpare reported one new case each, the official said.

As many as 63,597 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, 53 on Friday, the SSO said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 351 active COVID-19 cases, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 98.99 per cent from 98.98 per cent the previous day.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 62 followed by Lower Subansiri at 38, West Kameng and Tawang at 32 each, Dibang Valley (27) and Namsai (26). A total of 12,58,774 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 783 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further increased to 5.61 per cent from 4.28 per cent the previous day. State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said as many as 16,20,908 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar
