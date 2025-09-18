Amit Shah Tells BJP Workers In Bihar To Counter INDIA Bloc’s 'Vote Theft' Claim

Union Home Minister links INDIA bloc to “infiltrators” and urges BJP cadres to deliver a stronger mandate in Bihar polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit shah bihar speech amit shah bihar Bihar BJP elections 2025 BJP Bihar
Shah said Rahul Gandhi and his allies wanted the infiltrators. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amit Shah urged BJP workers in Bihar to counter INDIA bloc’s “vote theft” claim.

  • He warned of “infiltration” if opposition parties form the government.

  • Shah asked cadres to aim for a two-thirds majority in the 243-seat assembly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged BJP workers in Bihar to counter what he called the INDIA bloc’s “false narrative” of vote theft by warning voters that rampant “infiltration is likely” if the opposition comes to power.

Addressing a workers’ conclave about 50 kilometres from Patna weeks ahead of the assembly elections, Shah targeted the Congress, RJD and the Left combine and urged party cadres to aim for “not just a simple victory but a massive two-thirds majority” in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, which concluded last month, Shah alleged the tour’s aim was to protect infiltrators from Bangladesh. “Should the infiltrators have the right to vote in our country? Should they have access to all the benefits that the citizens enjoy?” he asked, evoking roars of a resounding “no” from the attendees, PTI reported.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R) - PTI
'Vote Chori Factory': Kharge Alleges Mass Voter Deletions via Misuse of Form 7

BY Outlook News Desk

Shah said Rahul Gandhi and his allies wanted the infiltrators, “who are their vote bank”, in his words, to be given jobs meant for our youths, pucca houses and the free medical treatment we provide our citizens with. He told workers they must “fan out across the state, visit every house, and tell the people that if they (INDIA bloc parties) come to power, even by fluke, every district in Bihar will be teeming with infiltrators”, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

He described Gandhi’s allegation of vote theft as a “false narrative”, saying opposition parties had previously used similar tactics by alleging the BJP intended to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. “Have the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs been tinkered with? I can assure you that as long as there is even one BJP member in Parliament, reservations cannot be scrapped,” he said.

Observers noted the remarks come amid the BJP’s outreach to deprived castes, as the party has traditionally been perceived as representing upper castes.

Youth congress forgets who is who? - SURESH K PANDEY
Broken Tables, Splintered Promises: Youth Congress ‘Celebrates’ Modi B’Day In Its Own Way

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Shah opened his more than 20-minute speech by recalling a telephone conversation with a journalist earlier in the day. When asked why he was holding a workers’ conclave rather than a public rally, he said the BJP is a workers-driven organisation rather than a party that depends only on leaders. “I had myself started off as a booth-level worker and went on to become the national president,” he said, PTI reported.

Workers from 10 districts of the Magadh-Shahabad region attended the conclave. Shah acknowledged that the NDA’s performance in the last assembly polls was “not up to the mark” and exhorted party workers to secure “an 80 per cent strike rate for ourselves as well as our alliance partners”.

Special Congress Party Briefing by Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi | - Photos from AICC |
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

BY Outlook News Desk

He urged cadres to ensure the victory of the NDA in Bihar under Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, and said the state had gained from central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Jan Dhan bank accounts. He also praised the chief minister for measures including providing 125 units of free electricity each month.

In a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi, Shah contrasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other leaders: “Our leader is someone who works for the people without ever going on a holiday. In sharp contrast with others who tend to grow restless unless they enjoy a trip abroad every six months. And you know who I am talking about,” he said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs AFG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Coming Up In Pivotal Group B Match

  2. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says ‘KKR Backed Me At My Worst’ After 2021 Knee Injury

  3. India Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Side Seek Batting Practice In Group A Dead Rubber

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Eyeing Title Win To Console Earthquake-Hit Nation, Says Gulbadin Naib

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Delhi Car Crash: Court Extends Custody Of Woman Accused In Crash Till September 27

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. CM Fadnavis: Maharashtra to Move Supreme Court if Karnataka Raises Almatti Dam Height

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  3. India, UAE To Review Trade Pact, Tax Treaty, And Banking Cooperation During Two-Day Visit

  4. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'