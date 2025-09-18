Shah said Rahul Gandhi and his allies wanted the infiltrators, “who are their vote bank”, in his words, to be given jobs meant for our youths, pucca houses and the free medical treatment we provide our citizens with. He told workers they must “fan out across the state, visit every house, and tell the people that if they (INDIA bloc parties) come to power, even by fluke, every district in Bihar will be teeming with infiltrators”, PTI reported.