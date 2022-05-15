Sunday, May 15, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Govt Over Removal Of UP Police Chief

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Adityanath government of lowering the morale of the Uttar Pradesh police by removing its chief Mukul Goel.

Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Updated: 15 May 2022 5:14 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Adityanath government of lowering the morale of the Uttar Pradesh police by removing its chief Mukul Goel.

Goel was, on May 11, removed from the post of Director General of Police on charge of inefficiency and neglecting his work and appointed as Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department. Later DS Chauhan was made acting DGP of the state.

"Removing the DGP of UP on the allegation that he used to disregard government work, did not take interest in departmental work and was inefficient is a very childish excuse. It has lowered the morale of the police force, Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He asked whether Goel's eligibility was not checked at the time of his appointment.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.

"Was his eligibility (of Goel) not checked at the time of his appointment, so those who selected him are also guilty," the SP president and former chief minister said.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

National Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav UP Police Chief BJP Government Adityanath Government Uttar Pradesh Police Samajwadi Party BJP Politics India
