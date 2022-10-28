Air, Noise Pollution Levels Up During Diwali In Thane City

Air pollution during Diwali went up by 4 per cent as compared to last year, while noise pollution rose by 24 per cent during the festival of lights in Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday.

An official report of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s pollution control department on pollution figures during Diwali this year and in 2021 was shared with the media here.

The report said the So2 (sulphur dioxide) level went up from 25 on October 21 to 29 on October 24, 2022 in the city. The SoX level rose from 48 to 56 during the same period. Also, the RSPM (respirable suspended particulate matter) rose from 152 to 245 during the same period, it said.

The report said the air quality rose from 135 to 197 and the noise level from 67 to 89. TMC chief environment officer Manisha Pradhan said there was a rise in the use of green firecrackers this year as compared to the last year.

(With PTI Inputs)