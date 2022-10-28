Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Air, Noise Pollution Levels Up During Diwali In Thane City

An official report of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s pollution control department on  pollution figures during Diwali this year and in 2021 was shared with the media.

Air pollution
Air pollution Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:34 am

Air pollution during Diwali went up by 4 per cent as compared to last year,  while noise pollution rose by 24 per cent during the festival of lights in Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday.

An official report of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s pollution control department on  pollution figures during Diwali this year and in 2021 was shared with the media here. 

The report said the So2 (sulphur dioxide) level went up from 25 on October 21 to 29 on October 24, 2022 in the city. The SoX level rose from 48 to 56 during the same period. Also, the RSPM (respirable suspended particulate matter) rose from 152 to 245 during the same period, it said.

The report said the air quality rose from 135 to 197 and the noise level from 67 to 89. TMC chief environment officer Manisha Pradhan said there was a rise in the use of green firecrackers this year as compared to the last year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Air Pollution Thane City Noise Pollution Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Pollution Control Department So2 (sulphur Dioxide) Level RSPM (respirable Suspended Particulate Matter) TMC Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch