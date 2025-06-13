Air India Plane Had 1.25 Lakh Litres Of Fuel, No Chance To Save Anyone: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the crash site of the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London and said that efforts to save people from the plane crash failed as the temperature rose to extreme levels due to the burning of 1.25 lakh litres of fuel on the aircraft.
Shah made the statement while addressing a press conference along with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. "There was around 1.25 lakh litres of fuel on the aircraft. The temperature was also very high. Because of which there was no chance to save anyone,” he said.
The crash claimed the lives of all onboard except for one passenger. “This aircraft had a total of 230 passengers—both domestic and international—and 12 crew members on board. Among them, we have received the positive news that one passenger has survived. I have met him,’ Shah said.
"The work of pulling out the passengers' remains is almost over. The task of collecting DNA from the bereaved families will take two or three hours and it will soon be over. We have informed the families that lost their loved ones," he added.
The Home Minister also conveyed condolences on behalf of the Centre, the Gujarat government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that, "The entire country is devastated and today stands with the families of those who lost their lives."
"Within 10 minutes of the accident, the union government was informed. Immediately, the Chief Minister, the control rooms of the home department, and the civil aviation department were all contacted," he added.
He pointed out that the DNA tests of the remains will be conducted in Gujarat. “Around 1,000 DNA tests will need to be conducted here in Gujarat itself. Gujarat has the capacity to conduct all these tests, so there is no need to send samples outside the state. Gujarat’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Science University will together complete the testing as quickly as possible, so that the bodies can be handed over to the families.”
He highlighted a review meeting held earlier in the day asserting that, “In today’s review meeting, all the ministers jointly examined the arrangements. The aviation Department has started its investigation. The civil aviation minister has also assured that the inquiry will move forward quickly.”
“I must say this—accidents cannot be prevented entirely. But the readiness of an administration is truly tested in moments like this. And today, Gujarat’s disaster management preparedness, though tested under tragic circumstances, has proven itself. The efficiency and speed with which the teams have worked have been seen not only by the nation but also by the media and the grieving families,” he said.