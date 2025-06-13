Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'

A day after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which killed over 240 people, A. Pavithran, a Junior Superintendent at Kerala's Vellarikundu Taluk office, has been suspended for posting a derogatory, casteist comment on Facebook about a Keralite nurse, Ranjitha R Nair, who was one of the victims of the deadly aviation disaster.
Despite deleting the controversial post, it triggered widespread protests across social media platforms. Following the public outrage, Revenue Minister K Rajan intervened and directed Kasaragod District Collector Imbasekar K to immediately suspend Pavithran.
In a Facebook post, State Revenue Minister K Rajan described Pavithran's remarks as 'disgraceful' and said that the suspension order was issued immediately after the post came to his attention.
As per media reports, following the incident, it came to light that Pavithran was a repeat offender and was suspended by Kasaragod collector K Inbasekar in September last year as well for making casteist slurs at former minister and current Kanhangad MLA E Chandrasekharan.
Several complaints had been filed against the junior superintendent with the collector’s office.
42-year-old Ranjitha, a mother of two, was working as a nurse in the United Kingdom. She had travelled to Kerala for a four-day visit to complete formalities related to her government job, with plans to rejoin the service after a stint abroad. She died when she boarded the ill-fated flight on her return.
Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George visited Ranjitha's residence in Pullad in Pathanamthitta district and consoled her two sobbing children and grief-stricken family members.
The deadly crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), carrying 242 people, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.