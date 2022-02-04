Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Rejects ‘Z’ Security; Urges Govt To Invoke UAPA Against His Attackers

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking inside the Lok Sabha said: ‘I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me?’

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Rejects ‘Z’ Security; Urges Govt To Invoke UAPA Against His Attackers
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:45 pm

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected 'Z' security cover extended to him by the government after an attack on him.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.

 "I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? ...I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," he said in Parliament.

On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the state government has arrested the culprits and also seized the weapon and vehicle used in the attack.

Goyal said Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in the House on Monday.
 

Tags

National Asaduddin Owaisi Lok Sabha Parliament Z-Security Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Attack Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Delhi Piyush Goyal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Covid-19 | Vaccine Effectiveness Of 99.3 Per Cent Found In Fully Jabbed Individuals: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Covid-19 | Vaccine Effectiveness Of 99.3 Per Cent Found In Fully Jabbed Individuals: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

 UP Polls: Police Arrests 2 For Attack On AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Muscular Nationalism: India’s Contest Over Memory

Kerala To Commence Offline Classes For Students From Feb 7

UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Working For ‘Corporate Friends’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Dancers perform as an image is projected inside Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer