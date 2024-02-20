Ahead Of LS Polls, Kerala CM Reaches Out To Youth; Highlights Kerala PSC’s Job Creation Record

Reaching out to the youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Kerala PSC is far ahead of the UPSC and other state PSCs in creating employment opportunities in the public sector.

"Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is setting an example for the entire country by making record appointments. More than 230,000 job recommendations have been issued since June 2016. The state government has created around 30,000 additional posts during this period," Vijayan said, addressing the Chief Minister's face-to-face programme with the youth, organised here.

He claimed that the state made this achievement at a time when millions of posts are lying vacant in central services and other states.