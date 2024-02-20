National

Ahead Of LS Polls, Kerala CM Reaches Out To Youth; Highlights Kerala PSC’s Job Creation Record

He claimed that the state made this achievement at a time when millions of posts are lying vacant in central services and other states.

PTI
PTI

February 20, 2024

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo: PTI
info-icon

Reaching out to the youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Kerala PSC is far ahead of the UPSC and other state PSCs in creating employment opportunities in the public sector.

"Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is setting an example for the entire country by making record appointments. More than 230,000 job recommendations have been issued since June 2016. The state government has created around 30,000 additional posts during this period," Vijayan said, addressing the Chief Minister's face-to-face programme with the youth, organised here.

He claimed that the state made this achievement at a time when millions of posts are lying vacant in central services and other states.

"The Union Public Service Commission has made only 16,434 appointments in central services across India since 2018. But during the same period, Kerala PSC created a record in appointments. The State Public Service Commission of Uttar Pradesh, with a population eight times that of Kerala and three times as many government employees, has only made 37,632 appointments," the Left leader claimed.

In an apparent reference to the appointments made by PSCs in the BJP-ruled states in the last five years, the CM said only 4,590 appointments have been made in Madhya Pradesh, 11,535 in Maharashtra, and 8,890 in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Vijayan also said only 12,940 appointments were made in West Bengal and 31,869 in Rajasthan during this period.

His statement also comes in the wake of opposition allegations that there was an undeclared ban in place on appointments in the state services and efforts are on to destroy the Kerala Public Service Commission under the Left rule.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement