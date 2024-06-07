National

After Setback In LS Polls, AAP Now Focuses On Delhi Assembly Elections

A senior party functionary said that despite the setback in the parliamentary polls, the AAP is focused on the Delhi Assembly polls due early next year.

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP starts focusing on upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. |
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recovering from the loss in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi has started focusing on the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital next year, galvanising its MLAs and volunteers to enhance public outreach and undertake development works.

The AAP despite massive back to back mandate in successive Assembly polls in 2015 and 2020 in which it won 67 and 62 seats respectively met with disappointment in the recent Lok Sabha polls failing to win any of the four constituencies it contested in Delhi.

"The party leaders and volunteers have been instructed to enhance public outreach in their respective areas. The MLAs have been instructed to ensure implementation of development works that were stalling in their constituencies due to the model code of conduct by utilising local area development funds," he said.

The BJP, which managed a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls for the third time in a row, won more votes in 52 of the 70 Assembly segments spread across seven Lok Sabha constituencies, giving a wake up call to the AAP.

The AAP in Delhi has its task cut out with its convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail that leaves its second line of leadership to deal with challenges of organisation and strategising for the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a meeting held at the chief minister's residence on Thursday, the AAP MLAs were instructed to hold meetings with the workers on Saturday and Sunday every week for speeding up the development works after lifting of the model code of conduct.

Also, the meetings of party councillors and volunteers will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

"Since Chief Minister Kejriwal is in jail, our struggle will continue," AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai had said after the meeting with MLAs.

