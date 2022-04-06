Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

After Right Wing Campaign Against Azaan, Mosques In Karnataka Issued Notices To Use Loudspeakers Within Permissible Levels

Karnataka Azaan Row: The move comes after some right-wing outfits launched a campaign demanding shutting down of such loudspeakers, saying they caused disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

After Right Wing Campaign Against Azaan, Mosques In Karnataka Issued Notices To Use Loudspeakers Within Permissible Levels
Right wing activists disrupts Christmas prayers in Gurgaon.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 5:45 pm

Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels.

The move comes after some right-wing outfits launched a campaign  demanding shutting down of such loudspeakers, saying they caused disturbance for people living in surrounding areas. 

In Bengaluru alone, about 250 mosques have received such notices and the mosque authorities have started installing devices that keeps the sound within the permissible level, sources said. 

Related stories

Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri Uses Karnataka Hijab Row To Target India’s Democracy

Al-Qaeda Chief’s Video Proves Involvement Of ‘Unseen Hands’ In Karnataka Hijab Row: State Minister

Ex-Karnataka ADGP B Bhaskar Rao Joins AAP

The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by ‘religious institutions’, pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.

Some outfits had submitted memoranda to various police officers on Tuesday requesting them to check the "misuse" of loudspeakers from mosques which, they alleged, has been going on even in the silent zones such as hospitals, important government offices, schools and colleges. 

The outfits alleged that the blaring loudspeakers of mosques disturb sleep in the morning causing discomfort to students, patients, elderly people and those who work at night.

Following the direction from the DGP, the Bengaluru police started issuing notices to the mosques. 

Khateeb-o-Imam of Jama Masjid in Bengaluru, Maqsood Imran said the mosques in Bengaluru have started installing devices on their loudspeakers after the Bengaluru city police served them notices. 

“Over 200 to 250 mosques in Bengaluru have received the notice. We have been told to maintain the sound level. They have said that the directions issued by the Supreme Court need to be adhered to and if the orders are not followed then action will be initiated,” the Imam told PTI. 

He added that the mosque authorities have started fitting the device with the amplifier, which ensures that the sound does not cross the permissible level. 

“We also want to ensure that the Supreme Court order is followed. That’s why we have readied the device and started fixing it in all the mosques. That device has already been installed in our Jama Masjid," he said.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Karnataka Karnataka Azaan Row Right-Wing Notices Mosques Loudspeakers Supreme Court Azaan Campaign Bengaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds