Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

National Emblem Row: The Opposition accused the Central Government of giving a ‘ferocious’ look to the sculpture and insulting the symbol, while the BJP dismissed it as yet another ‘conspiracy’ to target PM Narendra Modi.

undefined
File Photo Of Actor Prakash Raj.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 2:48 pm

Multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Thursday waded into the row over the national emblem atop the new Parliament building in New Delhi, using his "#justasking" series to take an apparent jibe at the ruling BJP.

An outspoken critic of the saffron party, the actor-producer took to Twitter, asking "Where are we heading… #justasking."

Raj, who has acted in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu movies among others uses the "#justasking" hashtag on the micro-blogging site to pose questions on various issues at the BJP-led Centre. 

On Thursday, he posted a collage of 'Before' and 'Now' pictures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, both in apparent aggressive depictions in the latter column, followed by comparative images of the national emblem including the one installed atop the new Parliament building.

Related stories

'You Did Great Sir': Prakash Raj Expresses Support For Uddhav Thackeray

Prakash Raj To Remake Paresh Rawal's 'Dear Father' In South Indian Languages

Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Raj, And Other Bollywood Celebrities Respond To PM Modi's Decision To Repeal Farm Laws

The "ferocious" makeover of the emblem, whose cast was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has come in for criticism from opposition parties.

The opposition accused the central government of giving a "ferocious" look to the sculpture and insulting the symbol, while the BJP dismissed it as yet another “conspiracy” to target Modi.

The new statue is an adaptation of an ancient sculpture ‘Lion Capital of Ashoka’ at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh, dating back to 250 BC.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Actor Prakash Raj National Emblem Ashoka Uttar Pradesh Sarnath Opposition Row Sculpture
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds