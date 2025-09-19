ABVP Bags Three Posts In DUSU Polls; Aryan Maan Elected President

The RSS-backed ABVP on Friday clinched three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).
The RSS-backed ABVP on Friday clinched three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), including the key post of president. ABVP’s Aryan Maan won the presidential race by a margin of 16,196 votes against NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, PTI reported.
The Congress-affiliated NSUI was restricted to one seat in the student elections. NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla (29,339 votes) defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar (20,547 votes) for the seat of vice-president.
ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary bagged 23,779 votes and grabbed the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank.
In a post on X, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the party "fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police".
"Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us and our candidates fought well. Best wishes to Rahul Jhansla, newly elected DUSU vice president from NSUI panel, and to all other office bearers who won. Win or loss, NSUI will always fight for common students, their issues & to save DU. We will only grow stronger,” he added.
According to PTI, the polling held on Thursday recorded a 39.45 per cent voter turnout, a marginal increase compared to last year’s figures. Voting took place in two shifts, from 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes, and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.
With PTI inputs