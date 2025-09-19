ABVP Bags Three Posts In DUSU Polls; Aryan Maan Elected President

The Congress-affiliated NSUI was restricted to one seat in the student elections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
ABVP Bags Three Posts In DUSU Polls; Aryan Maan Elected President
Representative image Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The RSS-backed ABVP on Friday clinched three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

  • ABVP’s Aryan Maan won the presidential race by a margin of 16,196 votes.

  • The Congress-affiliated NSUI was restricted to one seat in the student elections.

The RSS-backed ABVP on Friday clinched three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), including the key post of president. ABVP’s Aryan Maan won the presidential race by a margin of 16,196 votes against NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, PTI reported. 

The Congress-affiliated NSUI was restricted to one seat in the student elections. NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla (29,339 votes) defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar (20,547 votes) for the seat of vice-president. 

ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary bagged 23,779 votes and grabbed the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank. 

null - PTI
DU To Hold DUSU Elections On September 18, New Bond Rule Sparks Student Backlash

BY Outlook News Desk

In a post on X, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the party "fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police".

"Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us and our candidates fought well. Best wishes to Rahul Jhansla, newly elected DUSU vice president from NSUI panel, and to all other office bearers who won. Win or loss, NSUI will always fight for common students, their issues & to save DU. We will only grow stronger,” he added. 

Related Content
Related Content

According to PTI, the polling held on Thursday recorded a 39.45 per cent voter turnout, a marginal increase compared to last year’s figures. Voting took place in two shifts, from 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes, and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs OMA Clash

  3. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  4. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

  5. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  4. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  5. UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged