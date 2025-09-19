DUSU Election 2025: Vote Counting Begins, ABVP And NSUI In Tight Contest

Vote counting for the Delhi University Students’ Union election 2025 began on Friday morning.
The turnout stood at 39.45%, with polling held in two shifts across the university.
The presidential contest is between ABVP’s Aryan Maan and NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary.
Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday morning, officials said.
According to PTI, the polling held on Thursday recorded a 39.45 per cent voter turnout, a marginal increase compared to last year’s figures. Voting took place in two shifts, from 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes, and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.
The 2025 DUSU elections feature 21 candidates contesting for the four main posts, President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary — with eligibility now extended to third-year students for the first time under NEP rules.
In addition, candidates must have at least 75 per cent attendance to qualify, per a recent Delhi High Court ruling.
The contest for the president’s post is primarily between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated to the RSS, and the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). The NSUI has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, while the ABVP’s candidate is Aryan Maan from the Department of Library Science.
This year’s campaign saw a change in the way student groups reached out to voters. For the first time in several years, walls of colleges and hostels on the campus remained free of posters and graffiti, with authorities strictly enforcing anti-defacement measures under the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)