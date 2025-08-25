AAP Slams Amit Shah, Alleges BJP Plotted Kejriwal’s Removal As Delhi CM

Amit Shah said it was improper for PMs/CMs facing grave charges to govern from prison.
Kejriwal countered, asking if leaders who shelter criminals in their parties should also resign.
AAP claimed BJP conspired to oust Kejriwal and sought to establish a “dictatorship.”
In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments regarding the bills to remove the prime minister and chief ministers, the Aam Aadmi Party retaliated on Monday, claiming that it is now evident that the BJP "conspired" to remove Arvind Kejriwal from his position as chief minister of Delhi.
Following an X post from the Shah's office that cited his assertion that it was improper for a prime minister or chief minister who has been charged with corruption or other severe crimes to lead the government from prison, the AAP responded.
According to PTI, attacking Shah, Kejriwal in a post on X asked, “If a person includes criminals of serious crimes in their party, clears all their cases and makes them ministers, deputy chief ministers or chief ministers - should such a minister or prime minister also resign from their post?” He also said that if someone was falsely accused and later proven innocent, the minister responsible for framing the case should also face punishment.
Anurag Dhanda, the leader of the AAP, claimed that the BJP sought to overthrow opposition administrations to establish a "dictatorship." Amit Shah and the BJP have now said unequivocally that the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister of Delhi was the result of a BJP plot. They could have attempted the same thing in other states if he had quit. "It is evident that they intend to impose a dictatorship," Dhanda said to PTI Videos.
“It does not matter whether the government is being run from jail or outside; it depends on the intention,” he said. Shah should "resign for keeping AAP leader Satyendar Jain in jail for three years without proof,” Dhanda added.
PTI reported that he added that even if Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is not in jail, the city is dealing with serious civic problems like waterlogging, rising private school tuition, and a shortage of bus marshals.