AAP Slams Amit Shah, Alleges BJP Plotted Kejriwal’s Removal As Delhi CM

Anurag Dhanda, the leader of the AAP, claimed that the BJP sought to overthrow opposition administrations to establish a "dictatorship." Amit Shah and the BJP have now said unequivocally that the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister of Delhi was the result of a BJP plot. They could have attempted the same thing in other states if he had quit. "It is evident that they intend to impose a dictatorship," Dhanda said to PTI Videos.