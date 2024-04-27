National

AAP Holds Demonstration At East Delhi Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The demonstration was organised near a foot-over bridge in the East Delhi area as part of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign.

PTI
AAP Protest Photo: PTI
AAP workers held a demonstration at Laxmi Nagar here against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of his wife Sunita Kejriwal's maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday.

AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidate Kuldeep Kumar, for whom Sunita Kejriwal will be campaigning on Saturday, told PTI Videos that the people of Delhi are ready to give a befitting reply to the "dictatorship that the BJP has shown" and the arrest of Kejriwal.

AAP workers holding placards raised the slogan 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' at the demonstration led by Kumar.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, currently lodged at the Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sunita Kejriwal will be spearheading the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states, and her canvassing for the party will begin with the roadshow in support for Kumar in East Delhi.

