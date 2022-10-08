Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
AAP Demands Probe Into BJP MLA's Complaint Against 'Illegal' Allotment Of MCD Land

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded that Delhi LG V K Saxena order an investigation on a BJP MLA's complaint against the "illegal" allotment of spaces meant for garbage collection centers by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image)
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:54 pm

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's demand came a day after Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai's letter to the Lieutenant Governor seeking a CBI probe into the matter surfaced on social media.

Bajpai is at loggerheads with his own party leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, whose foundation has been using MCD's garbage collection centers, called dhalaos, as free-meal kitchens in his constituency.

"This is a criminal act. We demand that the Delhi LG order a probe into the allocation of MCD land to BJP MP Gautam Gambir, taking cognizance of Bajpai's complaint," AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said at a press conference.

He also demanded the "strictest action" against Gambhir and all others involved in the matter.

"Some BJP leaders have turned the MCD into a private firm," Pathak alleged.

Bajpai's letter to the LG read, "This is to inform you that in some assembly constituencies of East Delhi, the space allotted for dhalaos has been converted into rasoi (kitchen), library and other things, and ownership has been given to an individual having his NGOs and also to private organizations."

The MLA had claimed that sanitation workers were finding it difficult to collect garbage in some areas due to such allotment of dhalaos to individuals, NGOs, and private organizations, and had sought a CBI probe into the matter.

After the controversy erupted, Bajpai told PTI on Friday that he had written the letter on July 25 and that he had no idea how it was doing the rounds now.

Bajpai had earlier locked horns with Gambhir over 'no entry' timings at the Gandhi Nagar market.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Aam Aadmi Party Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai's Letter Delhi LG V K Saxena Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Investigation On A BJP MLA Garbage Collection Centers
