A Student Activist’s Notes From Tihar And The Events That Led To The Arrests

Along with other inmates who were on their first day, I was called at 3 PM for cleaning duty. I picked up a broom and started cleaning the ground. I also cleaned the dustbin by picking it up and placing it in a wheel cart. Personally, I do not have any objection to doing such work, but the question is about health and safety. Prison inmates are treated as if they can be pushed into these jobs without any safety mechanisms such as gloves and masks. None of us were provided with gloves or masks while doing these tasks. I do not know who was responsible for cleaning the toilets, but I am quite sure they were not provided gloves either.