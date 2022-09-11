A Great Loss For Telugu Films: Telangana Mourns Loss Of Former Union Minister And 'Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju

In a tragic incident, former Union Minister and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away in the wee hours of Sunday, September 11, in Hyderabad. The former actor who is the uncle of 'Baahubali' star Prabhas. had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital and was 83-year-old when he last breathes. Raju is survived by wife and three daughters.

As per the doctors who treated Raju, the former actor was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments and had been admitted to the hospital on August 5. News of his death has prompted condolences and tributes from the people of Telangana as well as among political leaders. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also put out a statement to condole his death.

Who was Krishnam Raju?

Raju was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Known as 'Rebel Star', Raju acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters. He started his film career with Telugu movie 'Chilaka Gorinka' in 1966. He won several awards and accolades for various roles he portrayed in films.

Post Covid-19 related ailments

The AIG Hospitals where he was undergoing treatment, in a statement, said he was admitted for post COVID complications on August 5. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, severe infective bronchitis. He had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and worsening of kidney function. He was managed on ventilator support since admission. He was on appropriate treatment and close monitoring was done.

A loss to Telugu film industry

KCR said that the death of Krishnam Raju, who acted as a hero in many films during a fifty-year career and won the hearts of moviegoers as a 'Rebel Star' with his unique acting style, is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen.

He further said Krishnam Raju served the people of the country as a member of the Lok Sabha, as a Union Minister and through the field of political administration, is sad.

Condoling the former minister's death, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a statement said the death of Krishnam Raju is painful and a big loss to the BJP, Telugu film industry and people.

Tributes also started flowing in on social media with fans hailing the "underrated actor" for his contribution to the world of Telugu films and art by sharing stills and clips from his films.

Rest in peace, Krishnam Raju garu. One of Telugu Cinema's massiest actor who was known for his class performances. One of his most underrated acts, as Karna in Superstar Krishna's Kurukshethram pic.twitter.com/cnQi27VWNV — The Dude Abides (@StonerTvveets) September 11, 2022





(With inputs from PTI)