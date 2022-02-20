Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

26 New COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.04 per cent from 98.99 per cent the previous day.

26 New COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh
26 New COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 5:10 pm

Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 64,270, a senior health official said on Sunday.
       

Of the 26 new cases, 5 were registered at Lower Subansiri, four each from West Kameng, Namsai and Lohit, two from Longding, and one each from Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Kamle, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap and Capital Complex Region, the official said.
       

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
       

Related stories

Maharashtra: Forgery Case Against Sameer Wankhede Over Bar Licence

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar To Host Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai: Report

Pleasant Sunday Morning In Delhi

As many as 63,652 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 55 on Saturday, the SSO said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 322 active COVID-19 cases, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.04 per cent from 98.99 per cent the previous day.

  

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 59, followed by West Kameng (35), Tawang (32), Lower Subansiri (28) and Namsai (26).
       

A total of 12,59,532 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 758 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 3.4 per cent from 5.61 per cent the previous day.
       

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said as many as 16,23,402 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

Naxal Supply Chain Of Material Used To Make Explosives Busted In Gadchiroli; 4 Held

Punjab Polls: EC Bars Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood From Visiting Polling Stations In Moga

Uttar Pradesh Polls: 48.81% Votes Recorded Till 3PM

UP Election: PM Modi Accuses Samajwadi Party Of Being 'Sympathetic' To Terrorists

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?