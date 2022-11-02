Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits Man Accused Of Rioting, Torching Showroom

Noor Mohammad was accused of being a part of the riotous mob that torched the complainant's showroom located on Main Karawal Nagar Road in Khajuri Khas on February 25, 2020.

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits Man Accused Of Rioting, Torching Showroom (Representative Image) Photo by PTI

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 10:54 pm

A court here on Wednesday acquitted an accused in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying there was no evidence against him.

The complainant, Seema Arora, claimed she suffered a financial loss to the tune of around Rs 12.40 lakh.

Her son, Vishal Arora, had given a separate complaint in the case.

"I find that charges levelled against the accused in this case are not proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Hence, accused Noor Mohammad is acquitted of all the charges levelled against him in this case," Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said.

The judge further said that “there is no evidence of any kind of overt act against the accused herein, nor is there consistent testimony of four witnesses regarding the identification of accused in the riotous mob."

The court said that the complainant and her son, along with a head constable, did not name the accused as one of the rioters nor did they say that they had seen and could identify any of the rioters.

The Khajuri Khas police station had registered an FIR against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, on the basis of the complainant's statement.

-With PTI Input

