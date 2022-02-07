Monday, Feb 07, 2022
1.5k Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In Odisha

The state had logged 2,106 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths on Sunday.

Positivity rate in Odisha witnesses a drop PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 6:41 pm

Odisha recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, while 1,497 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.18 per cent from 3.48 per cent the previous day, a bulletin stated.

Bhubaneswar reported five new fatalities followed by four in Kalahandi and three in Cuttack district, it said. The infections are the lowest since January 5 and it plunged by 55 per cent from 3,329 a week ago. The state had logged 2,106 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths on Sunday.

Khurda district reported the highest number of cases with 251 infections, while 283 children were among those newly infected in the state. The COVID-19 toll mounted to 8,754 and these are confirmed as deaths to the disease after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The active COVID-19 cases declined to 21,525, including 4,622 in Khurda, which is in the red zone. Sundargarh, Cuttack and Jajpur districts are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 cases. As many as 3,624 patients have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,68,308, including 12,37,976 recoveries, it said.

With PTI Inputs

