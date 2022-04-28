Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
'Present Geopolitical Situation Necessitates To Prepare For Short Swift Wars': IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said the recent experiences of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as the evolving geopolitical scenario mandates it to be operationally and logistically responsive at all times.

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari.(File photo) Defence Ministry

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:43 am

The current geopolitical situation necessitates the Indian Air Force to prepare for intense and small duration operations at a short notice, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Thursday.

In an address at a seminar, he also said that there would be a need for the force to prepare for "short swift wars" and be ready for long drawn standoff akin to what has been seen in eastern Ladakh.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the recent experiences of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as the evolving geopolitical scenario mandates it to be operationally and logistically responsive at all times.

"The current geopolitical situation necessitates the Indian Air Force to prepare for intense and small duration operations at a short notice. This new paradigm of high-intensity operations coupled with minimal build-up time would require major changes in terms of operational logistics," he said. 

The IAF Chief said logistics support in such a scenario would be extremely challenging considering the fact that the force has a fairly vast and diversified inventory.

Delving into India's security challenges along the northern borders, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF needs to prepare for all possible security challenges.

"In the force, space and time continuum, there would be a need for us to prepare for short swift wars as well as be ready for a long drawn standoff akin to what we are seeing in eastern Ladakh," he said.  

The IAF Chief said there will be a need to cater for "resources bridging" and transportation for such contingencies. 

"A focused action plan needs to be developed for indigenisation of all
critical components in order to achieve the nation's mandate of 'Atma-Nirbharata' (self-reliance)," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said logistics have been identified as a critical tool for the nation's economic progress.

"It has been identified as one of the key drivers for ease of doing business and making Indian supply chains globally competitive," he said.(With PTI inputs)
 

