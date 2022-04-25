Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

‘Not Unhappy With Rahul Gandhi Or Priyanka Gandhi, My Problem Is With Gujarat Congress’: Hardik Patel

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, who had recently praised BJP, refuted reports of his joining the saffron party.

‘Not Unhappy With Rahul Gandhi Or Priyanka Gandhi, My Problem Is With Gujarat Congress’: Hardik Patel
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 7:27 pm

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, who had recently praised the ruling BJP, on Monday said he is unhappy with the state party leadership and not Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Talking to reporters in Songadh in Tapi district, Hardik, who is working president of the state Congress, also refuted media reports claiming he will soon join the BJP.

"I have said it earlier too. I am unhappy with the state leadership, not Rahul Gandhi or Priyankaji. My only problem with the state leadership is that the party must give responsibilities to strong and committed people as state Assembly elections are approaching," Patel said.

Related stories

Sonia Condoles Demise Of Veteran Congress Leader Sankaranaryanan

Row Erupts In Rajasthan Over State Board Class 12 Paper ‘Praising Congress’

BJP Stoking Political Row Over Recital Of Hanuman Chalisa: Congress

The Congress must give opportunity and space to those who are working at the village-level in order to strengthen the party, he added.

Requesting people to not read much between the lines or spread rumours about his "unhappiness", Hardik said the Congress was like a family where members were free to raise questions and express their views.

Hardik also refuted some media reports indicating he would join the BJP before the Assembly elections, likely to be held in December this year.

"People talk about so many things. When Joe Biden was elected as US President, I praised him because the Vice President (Kamala Harris) was of Indian descent. Does that mean that I am joining Joe Biden's party? In politics, if our enemy is good and worth appreciating, we have to keep that in mind too," he said.

"If they (BJP) are good at decision making, we also need to make quick decisions. If you waste time, people will eventually drift away from us. There are many who want to strengthen the party. My only point is such youngsters must get space in the party," said Hardik.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Congress Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Hardik Patel Gujarat BJP US US President Joe Biden Kamala Harris Leadership
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court