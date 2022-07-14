Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
‘Matter Of Pride For Every Indian’: Amit Shah Over Ahmedabad’s Inclusion In Time’s Greatest Places List

Union Minister Amit Shah said since 2001, visionary ideas of PM Narendra Modi, the then CM of Gujarat, have laid the foundation for creating world-class infrastructure in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) PIB

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 2:13 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated everyone over the inclusion of India's first UNESCO world heritage city Ahmedabad in TIME magazine's list of 'World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022'.

Shah said that since 2001, visionary ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, have laid the foundation for creating world-class infrastructure in the state.

Be it the Sabarmati river front or the science city in Ahmedabad, Modi has always stressed on creating next-generation infrastructure and making India 'future-ready', he said in a series of tweets.

"Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India's first UNESCO world heritage city, Ahmedabad, has now been included in the list of the 'World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022' by Time magazine. Congratulations to everyone," Shah tweeted. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

