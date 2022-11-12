Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
'I Eat 2-3 Kg Of Gaalis Every Day Which Gets Converted To Nutrition': PM Narendra Modi Addresses BJP Workers InTelangana

"Abuse Modi, abuse BJP...but if you abuse the people of Telangana then you will pay a heavy price," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi addresses BJP rally in Telangana
PM Modi addresses BJP rally in Telangana

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 3:38 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he receives two-three kilos of gaalis (abuse) every day but his physical constitution converts it into "nutrition". The PM was addressing BJP workers in Telangana.

"Some people, due to desperation, fear, and superstition will use the choicest of abuses for Modi. I request you not to get astray with these tactics," said PM Modi, while advising the party cadre to not get bogged down by detractors. 

"People ask me, don't I get tired? I reply daily that I receive upto two-three kg of bad words which get converted to nutrition. If by abusing me and BJP, Telangana’s situation and the lives of people get improved, continue abusing us. But if my opposition thinks that it can abuse the people of Telangana, that will not be tolerated," PM Modi further said in a veiled attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

"Abuse Modi, abuse BJP...but if you abuse the people of Telangana then you will pay a heavy price," he added.

Speaking about the recent Munugode bypoll election result, PM Modi noted that BJP's performance even in defeat showed that the sun will rise and the lotus will bloom across Telangana.

At around 2:30 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in the Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore. Commercial production in the plant began last year. 

The prime minister would also inaugurate 54.1 km of the railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built with a budget of Rs 990 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of various road projects which would be taken up with a budget of Rs 2,268 crore. PM Modi will also address a public meeting at the Begumpet airport.

