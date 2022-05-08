IPL 2022, CSK Vs DC, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings Test

Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals in a must-win game tonight at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Follow CSK vs DC live cricket scores.
Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in a must-win game. CSK have only six points from 10 matches and they can’t afford to lose if they wish to keep their slim IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive. Things haven’t changed much for them since MS Dhoni took over the captaincy. Under the re-appointed skipper, CSK have so far managed only one win. On the other hand, with 10 points from as many games, DC have a really good chance to enter the playoffs for the fourth successive season. However, they need to win all their remaining four games in order to avoid any hiccups towards the end of the league stage. The side has not won two consecutive games this season. They will hope to cash in on their in-form players David Warner and Rovman Powell once again to get a favourable result. As per reports, a net bowler in the DC camp has tested positive for COVID-19 but the game is on. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | SRH vs RCB Blog)
A total of 26 matches have taken place between the two teams with Chennai Super Kings winning 16 of them. Delhi Capitals have won the rest 10. However, this season, DC have looked the better side.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals tonight. You will get all the match and score updates here. Stay connected!
