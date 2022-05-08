Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022, CSK Vs DC, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings Test

Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals in a must-win game tonight at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Follow CSK vs DC live cricket scores.

IPL 2022, CSK Vs DC, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings Test
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are playing against each other for the first time this season. Follow CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 live cricket scores. (IPL)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 6:45 pm

Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in a must-win game. CSK have only six points from 10 matches and they can’t afford to lose if they wish to keep their slim IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive. Things haven’t changed much for them since MS Dhoni took over the captaincy. Under the re-appointed skipper, CSK have so far managed only one win. On the other hand, with 10 points from as many games, DC have a really good chance to enter the playoffs for the fourth successive season. However, they need to win all their remaining four games in order to avoid any hiccups towards the end of the league stage. The side has not won two consecutive games this season. They will hope to cash in on their in-form players David Warner and Rovman Powell once again to get a favourable result. As per reports, a net bowler in the DC camp has tested positive for COVID-19 but the game is on. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | SRH vs RCB Blog)

  • 08 May 2022 / 6:45 PM

    CSK Lead Head-to-head Battle

    A total of 26 matches have taken place between the two teams with Chennai Super Kings winning 16 of them. Delhi Capitals have won the rest 10. However, this season, DC have looked the better side.

  • 08 May 2022 / 6:29 PM

    Welcome Guys!

    Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals tonight. You will get all the match and score updates here. Stay connected! 

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Scores Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals David Warner Rovman Powell MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Gaikwad Rishabh Pant COVID-19 Coronavirus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read