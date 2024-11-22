International

World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant

The ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials has sparked a divided international response. While many nations and human rights organizations support the court’s independence and the pursuit of justice, Israel's allies, particularly the United States, have strongly rejected the ruling.

Israel Iran
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speak during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023. Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File
After the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, reactions from around the world started coming. While the United States has rejected the ICC’s decision, European countries have given a mixed reaction.

Israel has vehemently criticized the order. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu took to social media and criticized the move calling it “anti-semitic.” He condemned the arrest warrants as a “dark day in the history of humanity.”. Former Defense Minister Gallant echoed Netanyahu's sentiments and said that Israel’s right to defend itself could not be denied, Reuters reported.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also weighed in, asserting that the ICC's decision sided with “terrorism and evil” and turned the international justice system into a “human shield” for Hamas’ crimes. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also stated that the ICC had “lost all legitimacy” by issuing what he described as “absurd orders without authority.

ALSO READ| ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?

United States rejected ICC’s decision

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, firmly rejected the ICC’s decision, according to a Reuters report. A White House statement from the National Security Council described the warrants as “fundamentally flawed,” expressing concern over what it called the rush to seek the warrants and the procedural errors that led to the decision.

“We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor's rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision. The United States has been clear that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter,” The New Arab quoted a National Security Council spokesperson said.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of Israel, denounced the ICC as a “dangerous joke” and called for sanctions against the court, The New Arab reported.

The US is a signatory of the Rome Statute, meaning American authorities are not obligated to comply with the court's rulings. Hence, it is not required to arrest Netanyahu or Gallant if they travel to the country.

Middle East reaction to ICC’s decision on Netanyahu

Palestine Authority

The Palestinian Authority (PA) welcomed the ICC’s decision, urging its implementation. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the PA stressed that the warrant should be executed to hold Israeli officials accountable for their actions during the war.

Hamas

Hamas, the militant Palestinian group, also expressed support for the arrest warrants, calling them an important step toward justice. “We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders,” the militant group said in its official statement.

“This is an important step on the path to justice and bringing justice to the victims but it remains a limited and spiritual step if it is not backed practically by all countries,” Reuters quoted senior Hamas official Basem Naim. 

Jordan

According to Reuters, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi supported the ICC’s decision saying that “Palestinians deserve justice.” He urged the international community to respect and implement the ICC's ruling. Tensions between Israel and Jordan have increased since the war's onset, with Jordan repeatedly calling for an end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Turkey

Turkey, also a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, strongly supported the ICC’s decision. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc called the warrant “a belated but positive decision” aimed at stopping the “genocide” in Palestine. “The International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Galant is a belated but positive decision to stop the bloodshed and end the genocide that took place in Palestine,” Tunc wrote on X. The barbaric Israeli authorities, who target our innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters,.....must be brought to justice as soon as possible for their war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he further wrote.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has frequently condemned Israel’s military operations, also praised the court’s move, reiterating his view that Israel’s actions amounted to genocide and must be held accountable under international law.

ALSO READ| Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground

Europe’s mixed reaction to ICC’s warrant

European nations largely expressed support for the ICC's decision, emphasizing the court’s independence and the importance of respecting international law. EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell stated that the warrants were “not political” and should be respected by all member states. Similarly, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, and Spain reiterated their commitment to the Rome Statute and international law, expressing a willingness to cooperate with the court’s mandates.

However, according to a Reuters report, some European leaders, including Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, criticized the warrants as “absurd,” despite supporting the ruling. France's foreign ministry acknowledged the legal complexity of enforcing the arrest orders, declining to confirm whether France would act on the warrants.

The UK expressed its respect for the ICC’s independence but did not commit to enforcing the arrest warrants. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said the UK would continue to focus on pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza but refrained from commenting on the practical enforcement of the warrants.

South Africa

South Africa, which has previously accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, welcomed the ICC's decision. “These actions mark a significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine,” Reuters quoted South Africa.

Human Rights Organizations

Human Rights Watch (HRW) described the warrants as “a breakthrough in the perception that certain individuals are beyond the reach of the law” and called for the international community to address the atrocities committed during the conflict. “The ICC arrest warrants against senior Israeli leaders and a Hamas official break through the perception that certain individuals are beyond the reach of the law,” The New Arab quoted HRW.

Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said “Prime Minister Netanyahu is now officially a wanted man, ” describing the move as significant for justice.

