Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

War In Ukraine Will Take Global Economic Toll, Group Warns

Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned.

War In Ukraine Will Take Global Economic Toll, Group Warns
Representative image of Russian invasion of Ukraine AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 6:20 pm

Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned on Thursday.

In a grim new assessment, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year, the conflict would reduce gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — by 1.08per cent worldwide, by 1.4per cent in the 19 European countries that share the euro currency and by 0.88per cent in the United States.

Related stories

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Largely Stalled On All Fronts, Says UK Defence Ministry

Ukraine Conflict: Wimbledon May Allow Russian Daniil Medvedev To Play As A 'Neutral'

But government spending and tax cuts could partially limit the damage, the organization said.

The Russian invasion came at a time when prices were already surging and supply chains were snarled, fallout from an unexpectedly strong recovery from the coronavirus recession. The OECD, which in December forecast global inflation of 4.2per cent this year, predicted that the conflict would drive up prices by 2.47 percentage points worldwide over the next year.

Russia and Ukraine account for less than 2per cent of global GDP but are heavyweight producers of specific commodities. Together, for instance, they export a third of the world's wheat, raising concerns that countries like Egypt and Lebanon that rely on those affordable wheat exports for bread and other food staples could face shortages in the months ahead.

Russia is also a big producer of potash that is used in fertilizer, palladium that is critical for cars, cellphones and dental fillings and nickel used in electric car batteries and steel.

Prices of those commodities have surged since January.

Hit by sanctions, Russia and its economy have absorbed a huge blow. The ruble has plummeted in value, and Russian oil is selling at a big discount on world markets.

Tags

International Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Crisis Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian Military Russian Troops Ukraine Russia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Old Pension Scheme vs New Pension Scheme: Know The Differences

Old Pension Scheme vs New Pension Scheme: Know The Differences

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals That A Fatwa Was Issued On Her And Vivek Agnihotri

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals That A Fatwa Was Issued On Her And Vivek Agnihotri