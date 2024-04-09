Woman Claims God Told Her To Shoot Interstate Drivers Because Of Solar Eclipse In Florida

A bizarre and alarming incident unfolded on Florida's Interstate 10 on Monday, April 8, as a woman allegedly went on a shooting spree, claiming she was instructed by God due to the occurrence of a total solar eclipse. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that 22-year-old Taylon Nichelle Celestine, a resident of Georgia, entered the interstate driving a purple Challenger at the 112-mile marker.
According to authorities, Celestine reportedly began firing shots into another vehicle within just 5 miles of joining the interstate. Her purported reasoning, as she allegedly told hotel staff, was that God directed her to engage in this violent act because of the solar eclipse.
The bullets from Celestine's firearm struck the passing vehicle multiple times, causing the driver to sustain injuries from glass fragments and a bullet graze to the arm. As the driver managed to manoeuvre onto the shoulder of the road and escape, Celestine reportedly targeted another vehicle near the 107-mile marker, injuring its driver in the neck.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the situation after receiving reports of someone shooting at vehicles, prompting a response from law enforcement. A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol witnessed Celestine exiting the interstate and heading towards a rest area. Subsequently, a traffic stop was initiated, and Celestine was taken into custody without resistance.
Upon searching her vehicle, officers recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun. Celestine now faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and improper discharge of a firearm.
Authorities have assured the public that there is no longer a threat to the community, with one victim released after treatment and another receiving medical attention. The incident is currently under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BCII).