Total Solar Eclipse Wows Watchers As It Sweeps Across North America | In Pics

A total solar eclipse is seen from Arlington, Texas.
The moon covers most of the the sun as it approaches the total solar eclipse, as seen from the summit of Saddleback Mountain near Rangeley, Maine.
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Mazatlan, Mexico.
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas.
Clouds part as a partial eclipse of the sun and moon cross atop the New Sweden Evangelical Lutheran Church steeple in Manor, Texas.
The Statue of Freedom on top of the U.S. Capitol stands as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Capitol Hill in Washington.
The moon partially covers the sun behind the Statue of Liberty during the a solar eclipse on the Liberty Island in New York.
People gather to watch the total solar eclipse from Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Yurem Rodriquez watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas.
People wear protective glasses as they gather to watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the National Mall in Washington.
RaeLynn Bernard and Rielle Bernard pose for a photo at the NASA information booth as they gather to watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the National Mall in Washington.
A young girl uses a telescope to observe the total solar eclipse during a program outside the Denver Museum of Science and Nature in Denver.