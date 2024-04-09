Sports

Total Solar Eclipse Wows Watchers As It Sweeps Across North America | In Pics

Millions of people across North America beheld the captivating moment when the moon obscured the sun during Monday's total solar eclipse. Spanning from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Newfoundland, Canada, the eclipse's path of totality traversed 15 US states and encompassed a population of 44 million individuals.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

A total solar eclipse is seen from Arlington, Texas.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
The moon covers most of the the sun as it approaches the total solar eclipse, as seen from the summit of Saddleback Mountain near Rangeley, Maine.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Mazatlan, Mexico.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Eric Gay
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Eric Gay
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast
Clouds part as a partial eclipse of the sun and moon cross atop the New Sweden Evangelical Lutheran Church steeple in Manor, Texas.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
The Statue of Freedom on top of the U.S. Capitol stands as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Capitol Hill in Washington.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
The moon partially covers the sun behind the Statue of Liberty during the a solar eclipse on the Liberty Island in New York.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
People gather to watch the total solar eclipse from Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Yurem Rodriquez watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana
People wear protective glasses as they gather to watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the National Mall in Washington.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana
RaeLynn Bernard and Rielle Bernard pose for a photo at the NASA information booth as they gather to watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the National Mall in Washington.

Total Solar Eclipse Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
A young girl uses a telescope to observe the total solar eclipse during a program outside the Denver Museum of Science and Nature in Denver.

